Barbara Ann Cotton
February 22, 2021
Barbara Ann Cotton, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was a dearly loved sister and servant at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Va.
A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Rivermont Sanctuary (2424 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503). The memorial service will also be live-streamed on YouTube for those unable to ttend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDvMlaGuv2s&feature=youtu.be
.
Masks and appropriate physical distancing are required.
Published by The News & Advance from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.