Barbara Ann Cotton
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Barbara Ann Cotton

February 22, 2021

Barbara Ann Cotton, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was a dearly loved sister and servant at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Va.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Rivermont Sanctuary (2424 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503). The memorial service will also be live-streamed on YouTube for those unable to ttend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDvMlaGuv2s&feature=youtu.be.

Masks and appropriate physical distancing are required.
Published by The News & Advance from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
I grew up in Massies Mill Presbyterian church where Barbara's Dad was minister and she and her brother visited when Rev and Mrs Cotton lived in the manse. They were a wonderful family. Barbara wa in college at that time. She was a wonderful Christian woman that loved her family and the Lord.
Betty Ann Hughes
February 28, 2021
I worked with Barbara in the Amherst County School System. She was a substitute for us and I enjoyed getting to know her. She always came most days when asked and the children enjoyed having her. I will miss her. Prayers for her family.
Rita Abbott
February 25, 2021
