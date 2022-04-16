Menu
Barbara Hall Cousins
Barbara Hall Cousins

Barbara Hall Cousins, 84, of Graham, passed away at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, following several months of declining health.

A native of Danville, Va,, she was the wife of 47 years to the late James William Cousins and the daughter of Herbert Marion Hall and Mazia Rolland Jordan Hall, both deceased. She retired from Kernodle Clinic and was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and the church choir.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Tanis and husband, Andrew; sons, Robert Cousins and Randall Cousins; sister, Nancy H. Caudill; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell E. Hall, James R. Hall, and Edwin W. Hall; and three sisters, Kathleen H. Brennan, Edna H. Torrence, and Patricia H. Caldwell.

The funeral service will be conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Graham on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends following the service.

A graveside service will be held on at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551.

Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street, Graham, NC
Apr
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street, Graham, NC
Apr
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
11490 Forest Road, Forest, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.