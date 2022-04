Barbara CrawleyBarbara Crawley, 89, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late Reid Crawley. She is survived by her sister, Marie Wade. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be scheduled. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory