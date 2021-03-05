Barbara Grandstaff
May 27, 1937 - February 26, 2021
Barbara Ann Grandstaff went to her heavenly home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faithfulness to God and her family.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband, Waldo; sons, David and Jay; her parents, Joseph Kibler and Hilda Kibler Dofflemyer; and brother, Jimmy Kibler. She is survived by her sons, Glen (wife, Katie), Tim (wife, Theresa), Steve (wife, Denise); daughters, Becky Wray (husband, Jim), Heidi Hunt (husband, Robbie) and Roxie Maule (husband, Dan); 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Cynthia Osborn and brother, Wayne Kibler.
Barbara's Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, Thomas Road Baptist Church Pate Chapel, 1 Mountain View Rd., Lynchburg, Va. at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the continued rehabilitation of her grandson Spenser Grandstaff. https://trbcmissions.managedmissions.com/MyTrip/spensergrandstaff1
Valley Funeral Home and Cremation
1609 Peters Creek Road NW
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.