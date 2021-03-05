Menu
Barbara Grandstaff
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Barbara Grandstaff

May 27, 1937 - February 26, 2021

Barbara Ann Grandstaff went to her heavenly home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faithfulness to God and her family.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband, Waldo; sons, David and Jay; her parents, Joseph Kibler and Hilda Kibler Dofflemyer; and brother, Jimmy Kibler. She is survived by her sons, Glen (wife, Katie), Tim (wife, Theresa), Steve (wife, Denise); daughters, Becky Wray (husband, Jim), Heidi Hunt (husband, Robbie) and Roxie Maule (husband, Dan); 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Cynthia Osborn and brother, Wayne Kibler.

Barbara's Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, Thomas Road Baptist Church Pate Chapel, 1 Mountain View Rd., Lynchburg, Va. at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the continued rehabilitation of her grandson Spenser Grandstaff. https://trbcmissions.managedmissions.com/MyTrip/spensergrandstaff1

Valley Funeral Home and Cremation

1609 Peters Creek Road NW
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Thomas Road Baptist Church Pate Chapel
1 Mountain View Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara was such a loving and kind person. We are saddened but also celebrate her. Barbara sat on the end of the aisle we sat on in church for years. It was such a joy to know that we would be receiving a greeting from her every Sunday...such a quiet, loving spirit. Please accept our condolences, thoughts, and prayers for your loss.
Susan & Russell Davidson
March 7, 2021
Steve, Denise and Grandstaff family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mom was a lovely person, I enjoyed taking care of her at VBH.
Sharon H Winfree
March 6, 2021
