Barbara Goin Justice
Barbara Goin Justice, 80, of Madison Heights, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William Allen Justice.
Born in Prince Edward County, Va., on September 2, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Taylor Goin and Ruben Goin. She attended Amazing Grace Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Wayne and Erica Justice of Rustburg; five grandchildren, Eric Timothy Justice and Patricia Lorena Claros, Ashton Nicole Justice and Tyler Thomas Dudley, Trevor Scott Justice, and Ricky Allen Justice Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Mason Thomas Dudley and Lucas Tyler Dudley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Justice, Sr. and five brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Bill Evans and Pastor Ronnie Campbell. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.