Barbara Goin Justice
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Barbara Goin Justice

Barbara Goin Justice, 80, of Madison Heights, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William Allen Justice.

Born in Prince Edward County, Va., on September 2, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Taylor Goin and Ruben Goin. She attended Amazing Grace Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Wayne and Erica Justice of Rustburg; five grandchildren, Eric Timothy Justice and Patricia Lorena Claros, Ashton Nicole Justice and Tyler Thomas Dudley, Trevor Scott Justice, and Ricky Allen Justice Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Mason Thomas Dudley and Lucas Tyler Dudley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Justice, Sr. and five brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Bill Evans and Pastor Ronnie Campbell. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jul
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Bill, Tim and family; so sorry for your loss. Barbara was always a good friend and neighbor to Faye and Me. She will be missed. Prayers for y'all as you go through this difficult time. Kyle
Kyle Miller
Friend
July 6, 2021
Billy, Tim and Family...Barbara was a gentle soul, and loved her family. She, in recent years, always sent a Birthday Card to me in March, even last year with the PANDEMIC going into full lockdown and also this past March with her health declining, she remembered. Special thoughts and prayers for you.

Patsy
Patsy S.Thomas
Family
July 4, 2021
