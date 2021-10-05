Barbara Padgett McLane
Barbara Padgett McLane, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was married to the late Curtis Harris McLane for 58 wonderful years.
Mrs. McLane was born on February 11, 1934, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Bowyer Stevens Padgett and Lettie Glass Padgett. She was the Secretary of McLane Cabinet Shop for 20 years. She was an avid golfer, played on two Bowling Leagues, and played on a Senior Putt-Putt team. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Curtis Steven McLane and wife, Katrina, Lynchburg; her grandchildren, Christopher McLane and wife, Chelsea, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jeffery McLane and wife, Sarah, Forest; a brother, Richard Padgett of Lynchburg; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Padgett; and a sister, Joyce Goodwin.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Barbara's life will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
