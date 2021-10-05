Menu
Barbara Padgett McLane
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Barbara Padgett McLane

Barbara Padgett McLane, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was married to the late Curtis Harris McLane for 58 wonderful years.

Mrs. McLane was born on February 11, 1934, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Bowyer Stevens Padgett and Lettie Glass Padgett. She was the Secretary of McLane Cabinet Shop for 20 years. She was an avid golfer, played on two Bowling Leagues, and played on a Senior Putt-Putt team. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Curtis Steven McLane and wife, Katrina, Lynchburg; her grandchildren, Christopher McLane and wife, Chelsea, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jeffery McLane and wife, Sarah, Forest; a brother, Richard Padgett of Lynchburg; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Padgett; and a sister, Joyce Goodwin.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Barbara's life will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
VA
Oct
6
Interment
Fort Hill Memorial Park.
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Steve
Bob Davis (duck)
Work
October 6, 2021
Mrs. McLane was such a sweet lady. Steve, you were a good son and took great care of her. I know you will miss her. Love and prayers to you, Katrina and the family.
Barbara W Murrell
October 5, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Steve, Katrina, Jeffrey, and Christopher and their families. I remember her being at every baseball game, back when our Carpet Shop team played at area parks.
Dianne Foster
October 5, 2021
