Barbara Jean Notestine MoulderMarch 3, 1934 - December 14, 2021Barbara Jean Notestine Moulder, 87, went to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack D. Moulder and son, Daniel Lee Moulder.She is survived by her son, Gregg D. Moulder and daughters, Gloria Jean Winters; Elisabeth S. RioSeco; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.After graduation in K.C. MO she worked as an Executive Secretary for Waddell & Reed Corp. Jack and she raised their family in Quincy, Ill. until retirement in 1990 and moving to Lynchburg, Va. They were members of Thomas Rd Baptist Church and Barbara a member of OTGH choir for up to 25 years. While being a homemaker she also learned and taught sewing and knitting machines and was employed by Singer and Bernina sewing companies. She loved writing poetry and published many of her poems and loved to paint and draw. As a student she lettered in sports as a cheerleader and music playing the violin and later filled in on the cello when needed and singing in the St. Cecilia choir in Quincy, Ill. She was active in church as a teacher and a soloist and choir member as a charter member of Columbus Rd. Baptist Church.Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.