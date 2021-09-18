Menu
Barbara Jennings Sprinkle
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Barbara Jennings Sprinkle

Barbara Jennings Sprinkle, 83, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Sprinkle for 63 years.

Born on April 15, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va. to the late James Jennings Jr. and the late Olivia Jennings.

Barbara was devoted mother to her children, a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, the Lynchburg Women's Club and The Historical Society of Lynchburg. She loved to decorate for the holidays, read and watch birds, cardinals were her favorite.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Hand of Charlottesville, Va., and Barbara Wyrick of Farmville, Va.; her grandchildren Allison Hand, Shaun Hand, Tyler Hand, and Courtney Diamond; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Sprinkle, and a grandson, Nathaniel Wyrick.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
