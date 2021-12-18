Barbara TuckerWords overflow like a fount for our Barbara, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who lived a beautifully poetic life from start to end. Barbara shared an amazing legacy with "her Robert." Reaching the height of 82 years of age, she was called home to our Lord and Savior. She proudly wore the badge of motherhood, grandmother-hood, and sisterhood. With extreme sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara (Smith) Tucker. She was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed.Barbara (Smith) Tucker, 82 years old, of Amherst, Virginia, passed away on December 14, 2021, after a long-fought battle of dementia. She accepted Christ early and joined the Piney Grove Baptist Church of Amherst, Virginia. She continued her service to church until relocating to Virginia Beach, Virginia. She continued her service and joined the First Baptist Church of Norfolk, Virginia.She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Herman and Dorothy Smith; beloved husband, Robert Tucker Sr.; sister, Margaret Smith; brother, Clarence Billy Smith; and stepson, Robert Tucker Jr.She leaves to cherish her memory devoted son and daughter-in-law, Elvin and Lila Smith; stepdaughter, Adrea Chilton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Gerald Thomas, Eva and David Hardy, Elaine and Charles Carter; sister-in-law, Emma Smith; three grandchildren, Elvin D. Smith, Tyrone Smith and Cole Hylton; six great-grandchildren, Devonte Smith, Jae'lyn Phelps, Jazmyne Smith, Jamaya Sales, Avery Hylton and Addison Hylton; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Family and friends may view from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.