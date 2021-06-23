Barbara Jean Cox Williams
Barbara Jean Cox Williams, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was the devoted wife of A. Lee Williams Jr.
Born on July 20, 1958, in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of Dorothy Fowler Cox of Norfolk and the late Frederick M. Cox. Barbara worked in the Information Technology Department of Randolph College. She was a member of Fairview U.M. Church.
In addition to her husband and mother, Barbara is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Gallier and husband, Aaron, of Rustburg, and Libbie Hall and husband, Zach, of Concord; five grandchildren, Mikaylee, Harris, Mollie, Rory, and Alijah, who were the light of her life; two sisters, Lorraine Loeffler and husband, Brant, of Manchester, N.J., and Nancy Cox and husband, Gary Hogentogler, of Portsmouth; and one brother, Charles Cox and wife, Caroline, of Norfolk.
Barbara is also survived by an aunt, Katherine Cox of East Windsor, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Amy Ferguson and husband, Jeff, of Evington; a brother-in-law, Bobby Stephenson of Amherst; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; and Barbara's special dog, Gunther.
A funeral service, to celebrate Barbara's life, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with The Rev. Charlie Johnson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and other times at the residence.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Lynchburg Humane Society or Randolph College Scifest.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.