Barbara was so kind, caring and giving to all who knew her. Her family was the most important part of her life. Her love for her family was so BIG! I worked with her at Randolph for many years. She was an amazing friend to me during a very difficult time in my life. I pray for peace and comfort during this time for all her family. Barbara will be missed by so many whose lives she touched.

Cheryl Gandy Work June 24, 2021