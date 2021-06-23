Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Jean Cox Williams
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Barbara Jean Cox Williams

Barbara Jean Cox Williams, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was the devoted wife of A. Lee Williams Jr.

Born on July 20, 1958, in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of Dorothy Fowler Cox of Norfolk and the late Frederick M. Cox. Barbara worked in the Information Technology Department of Randolph College. She was a member of Fairview U.M. Church.

In addition to her husband and mother, Barbara is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Gallier and husband, Aaron, of Rustburg, and Libbie Hall and husband, Zach, of Concord; five grandchildren, Mikaylee, Harris, Mollie, Rory, and Alijah, who were the light of her life; two sisters, Lorraine Loeffler and husband, Brant, of Manchester, N.J., and Nancy Cox and husband, Gary Hogentogler, of Portsmouth; and one brother, Charles Cox and wife, Caroline, of Norfolk.

Barbara is also survived by an aunt, Katherine Cox of East Windsor, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Amy Ferguson and husband, Jeff, of Evington; a brother-in-law, Bobby Stephenson of Amherst; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; and Barbara's special dog, Gunther.

A funeral service, to celebrate Barbara's life, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with The Rev. Charlie Johnson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and other times at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Lynchburg Humane Society or Randolph College Scifest.

To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
25
Interment
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked with Barbara while I was at Randolph Macon Woman's College; she was a joy to work with...I especially remember her laugh. We went to a conference together in Colorado and we went on a trail ride and she was so happy she got to ride a horse. It's the little things in life you remember. Blessed Be
Pam Giovanelli
Work
June 25, 2021
Barbara was so kind, caring and giving to all who knew her. Her family was the most important part of her life. Her love for her family was so BIG! I worked with her at Randolph for many years. She was an amazing friend to me during a very difficult time in my life. I pray for peace and comfort during this time for all her family. Barbara will be missed by so many whose lives she touched.
Cheryl Gandy
Work
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results