Barbara Ann Williams
Barbara Ann "Suzy" Williams, 73, of Willow Creek Run, Pamplin, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Randolph Kent Williams. Born in Lynchburg, on February 19, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Shirley Mae Martin Honig Goin and Edward Honig Sr.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Tammy Louise Smith Carson of Tenn.; two brothers, Ed Honig Jr. and wife, Carol, of Lynchburg, and Herbert Lee Honig of Salem; three grandchildren, Dylan Lee Carson and wife, Allanah, of Lynchburg, Presley Hicks of Newport News, and Daisy Carson of Tenn.; and one great-grandson, Weston Hicks. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Smith; one sister, Linda Honig; and brother, Philip Honig.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.