Barbara Ann Williams
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Barbara Ann Williams

Barbara Ann "Suzy" Williams, 73, of Willow Creek Run, Pamplin, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Randolph Kent Williams. Born in Lynchburg, on February 19, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Shirley Mae Martin Honig Goin and Edward Honig Sr.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Tammy Louise Smith Carson of Tenn.; two brothers, Ed Honig Jr. and wife, Carol, of Lynchburg, and Herbert Lee Honig of Salem; three grandchildren, Dylan Lee Carson and wife, Allanah, of Lynchburg, Presley Hicks of Newport News, and Daisy Carson of Tenn.; and one great-grandson, Weston Hicks. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Smith; one sister, Linda Honig; and brother, Philip Honig.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Lynchburg Alumni Association expresses our sincere condolences to the family.
Lynchburg Alumni Association
April 6, 2021
Randy, we are so sorry about the loss of your wife. We will keep you in our prayers. We pray that God will comfort you now and in the days to come.
Ned and Marsha Ryan
Friend
March 31, 2021
Randy,
I was so sorry and sad to hear about soul mate. Faith and I will keep you in our thoughts.
Mark
Mark McQuarry
Friend
March 31, 2021
Randy, so sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Shebbie Farmer
March 31, 2021
Randy, so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and sympathy .
Teresa Caldwell
Friend
March 31, 2021
Suzy was a real friend ; the best kind of friend : one who always accepted you "as is". Although a petite woman, she loved BIG.
Patricia Rice
Friend
March 31, 2021
Randy we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers for peace are with you and the family.
Jack and Terry Williams
March 30, 2021
Dan and I were saddened to hear of your loss. We are praying that God will provide comfort through His word and through your Christian friends.
Dan and Donna Hubbard Ruland
Classmate
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Randy. The two of you had a lot of good years together. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lynn Doss
Friend
March 30, 2021
Randy, my heart goes out to you at the loss of your dear wife. May the Lord and the love of family and friends hold you up in days to come, and may wonderful memories soon replace pain.
Susan Jones
March 30, 2021
Randy & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Suzy was such a sweet and loving friend with a heart of gold. She and I always enjoyed our talks and jokes when she called you at work. She was a special friend and I will miss her dearly. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and may God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. We will definitely have you in our thoughts and prayers. Even though our loss is Heaven's gain please fly high Angel Suzy. We love you.
Dillard & Margie
Dillard & MargieGod comfort yo Franklin
Friend
March 29, 2021
Randy, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers and may God hold you and your family close at this time and in the days to come
MARY ELLEN FOSTER
Classmate
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Prayers for you and the family.
Annie Mayberry
Friend
March 29, 2021
Randy,
We were shocked & saddened to hear of Suzy's death. We're praying for comfort and peace as you go through these difficult days.
Our sincere condolences,
Frank & Zandra
Zandra Elder
Friend
March 29, 2021
Randy, so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers.
Diana Dowdy Allen
Friend
March 29, 2021
Randy, My thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Carolyn Richardson
March 29, 2021
Randy, so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Lawrence & Johnson
March 29, 2021
