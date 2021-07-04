Menu
Barry Gray Maxwell
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Barry Gray Maxwell

Barry Gray Maxwell, 69, of Pamplin, died on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on January 26, 1952, in Farmville, Va., he was a son of the late Lucille Ramsey and Graydon Cleveland Maxwell Sr.

Barry was strong in his Christian faith and was an active member of Pamplin United Methodist Church. He worked at BWXT for over 20 years. Barry dedicated his life to managing the family farm in Pamplin and enjoyed bee keeping, sharing his honey with family and friends. Barry liked hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching westerns, and listening to George Jones and Hank Williams Sr. He taught himself to play the harmonica.

He is survived by four siblings, Wilbur Maxwell (Dot), Mary Layne, Tom Maxwell (Lin), and Robert Maxwell; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Maxwell and JoAnn Maxwell; many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Johnny Layne; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Joe Maxwell, Graydon Maxwell Jr., Forrest Maxwell, and Doug Maxwell and two sisters, Marie Maxwell, and Virginia Davenport.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Herndon Jeffreys, the Rev. Michael Day, and the Rev. Wilbur Maxwell. Burial will follow in Pamplin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider Piney Ridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1327, Pamplin, VA 23958 or a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jul
7
Burial
Pamplin Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked at the Pamplin Post Office '98 to 2012 and got to know my customers pretty well. Barry was always one of my favorites. He was always gracious, even-tempered and positive. We talked about his bees more than anything; he showed me how a queen bee is mailed. I was sad to hear he'd left us but I look forward to seeing him on the other side.
Vince Taylor
Friend
July 10, 2021
Barry was such a special person to our family. He would be at most of our family gatherings share meals and conversation. He was devout Christian and a faithful church worker. He enjoyed whistling and talked fondly of his dog BUDDY. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with the family. Joyce Baldwin and family








f
d a

JOYCE BALDWIN
July 6, 2021
Barry was a wonderful, kind and fun loving neighbor and friend. We always enjoyed teasing each other about "money matters". He was the kind of person that was always the same, no matter where you saw him. Rest easy my friend. The neighborhood won't be the same.
Carolyn Richardson
July 5, 2021
The Class of 1970 of ACHS has lost another member. I always thought a lot of Barry. He was one of my favorite classmates. Barry was the same every time you saw him. How could you not like those eyebrows? My thoughts are with the family. Take care.
Lynn Doss
Friend
July 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Ray Nash
Friend
July 4, 2021
Robert and Tom and Kim and the entire family, we are so sorry for your loss.May God bless you all.
Plicky and Mary Williams
Friend
July 4, 2021
So very, very sorry to hear this. Barry became my friend while I worked at the bank in Appomattox. He loved telling stories about his beloved dog, "Buddy" . Prayers lifted for his family and friends.
Teresa Caldwell
Work
July 4, 2021
Sorry for y´all´s loss ! I used to see him in the grocery stores and we would joke about the key to Pamplin ! I always laughed with him ! He was a great man , I will miss him !
Dave - Little Debbie Man
Friend
July 4, 2021
Barry was such a kind, gentle man. He will be missed by all who loved and cared for him. Condolences to Tom, Lin and the entire family. RIP
Randall and Bonnie Rolfe
July 4, 2021
what can i say about Barry. we started to work at bwxt the same day.always had something nice to say.we both were from pamplin city. Barry were a great friend.going to miss you bee man ROY AND KATHY WALKER.
ROY WALKER
Coworker
July 3, 2021
Sorry to hear this prayers for the family
James Mann
Classmate
July 3, 2021
Will sing a Fanny Crosby hymn for you! Miss your church smile
Amy White
Friend
July 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give you strength during this time and days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Walter and “Sissy” Thompson
July 3, 2021
Barry was a great uncle. He lived the perfect life, that suited him to a “T”, simple and unadorned. He cared greatly for others and would do anything for you, in a quiet and unassuming way that brought him no outward recognition. His love of nature and the outdoors knew no bounds. We made two trips to North Carolina together, and I’ll always remember how much he enjoyed them. I wish we would have done more. I’ll miss you greatly Barry - -
Joe Maxwell
Family
July 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Barry. He was my dear classmate as well as my cousin. I am saddened by his loss.
Barbara Maxwell
July 3, 2021
He was a great man and friend.Praying for the family.
David &Charlotte Page
Friend
July 3, 2021
