I worked at the Pamplin Post Office '98 to 2012 and got to know my customers pretty well. Barry was always one of my favorites. He was always gracious, even-tempered and positive. We talked about his bees more than anything; he showed me how a queen bee is mailed. I was sad to hear he'd left us but I look forward to seeing him on the other side.

Vince Taylor Friend July 10, 2021