Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Batina Collins Burcher
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Batina Collins Burcher

Batina Collins Burcher, 67, of Oakville Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Michael Burcher.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on October 5, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Buddy Leroy Collins and Sammie Steuart Collins. She was a member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church. Batina spent a lot of her life being a caregiver to others and helping people in her community.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Christopher R. Burch, and Rhonda Burch Graboske and husband, Charles; and three grandsons, Ryker, Crosly, and Isaac all of Henrico; a brother, Ronald Collins of Denver, Colo.; a sister, Mary Perry and husband, Ken of Olive Branch, Miss.; an uncle, William Ragland of Lynchburg; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Burcher.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery. On Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., the casket will be open for viewing at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Sincere condolences for the loss of a lovely lady. Tina was a delight to see and enjoy conversation. She had great compassion and love for family and anyone who needed help or assistance. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. God’s blessings to all. Love y’all.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
March 27, 2021
Mike and family
I'm truly sorry to hear of Tina's passing.
Praying for comfort during this time.
Mike will always be here to listen.

Geneva Chenault Gobble
Geneva Chenault Gobble
Friend
March 24, 2021
Mike: So sorry for your loss. You have my deepest, heartfelt sympathy. Hopefully a lifetime full of fond memories and family experiences will comfort you in the days ahead.
William Gilleland
Friend
March 24, 2021
Rhonda, Chris and Mike just want you to know I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for the loss of your mom and wife. Tina was a very special lady and will be truly missed by those whose lives were touched by her. Her pain and sickness is no longer a struggle and she is whole again to enjoy her reunion with family members and friends who went before her. I will continue to think and pray for you all in the coming days. GH and I are out of town this week otherwise I would be with you to celebrate her life!
Emily Jones
March 23, 2021
"Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done"
Mary
March 23, 2021
Mike and family: May you find comfort in knowing that warm thoughts and sympathy are with you and your family.
Harold & Jo Martin
March 23, 2021
I am truly saddened to hear this. My deepest condolences to the entire family.
I will deeply cherish the wonderful memories and times we spent together. Batina would always welcome my calls even if it had been years since we spoke, she was always there for me. I will miss her greatlyrest in peace sweetheart.
Lisa
Friend
March 23, 2021
You are wonderful sister. I love you with all my heart. The angels have summoned you for a better purpose, I will be reunited with you one day in heaven where we will be family again.
Ron Collins
March 23, 2021
Mike, I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Carolyn Richardson
March 23, 2021
Batina was a loving and careing person. She was a great comfort to her grand daddy in his final days. I will miss her and I know that her pain and sufferring is over now. Mike was a great comfort to her as she fought battles that we cannot imagine. REST IN PEACE TINA.
Billy Ragland
Family
March 23, 2021
Mike, Sheila and I are very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Doug Webb
Friend
March 22, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her....
Bill & Rita Harvey
Friend
March 22, 2021
Mike,

We are so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family.

Sincerely,
Kipp and Debbie Burch
Kipp and Debbie Burch
Friend
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results