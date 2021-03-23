Rhonda, Chris and Mike just want you to know I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for the loss of your mom and wife. Tina was a very special lady and will be truly missed by those whose lives were touched by her. Her pain and sickness is no longer a struggle and she is whole again to enjoy her reunion with family members and friends who went before her. I will continue to think and pray for you all in the coming days. GH and I are out of town this week otherwise I would be with you to celebrate her life!

Emily Jones March 23, 2021