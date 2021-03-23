Batina Collins Burcher
Batina Collins Burcher, 67, of Oakville Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Michael Burcher.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on October 5, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Buddy Leroy Collins and Sammie Steuart Collins. She was a member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church. Batina spent a lot of her life being a caregiver to others and helping people in her community.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Christopher R. Burch, and Rhonda Burch Graboske and husband, Charles; and three grandsons, Ryker, Crosly, and Isaac all of Henrico; a brother, Ronald Collins of Denver, Colo.; a sister, Mary Perry and husband, Ken of Olive Branch, Miss.; an uncle, William Ragland of Lynchburg; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Burcher.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery. On Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., the casket will be open for viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's
Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice
.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2021.