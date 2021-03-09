Beatrice Pugh Lacy
February 17, 1960 - March 6, 2021
Beatrice Pugh Lacy, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bea was born on February 17, 1960, to Virginia Fitzgerald Pugh and the late Frank Allen Pugh. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Osby T. Fitzgerald and Beatrice Coffey Fitzgerald and a much-loved uncle, Robert Bryant.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sons, Kevin W. Lacy and girlfriend, Norma, and Adam J. Lacy and wife, Tiffany; father of her sons, Kenneth Lacy; two brothers, Frank Pugh and wife, Teresa, and Clayton "Tom" Pugh and wife, Darnelle; two sisters, Nancy P. Witt and husband, John, and Edith P. Fitzgerald and husband, Chris; and the love of her life, her grandchildren, Maverick Lacy, Greysen Lacy, Ahniya Mays, Za'kia Tinsley, Quintin Jr. Rose, Rayden Rose, Kristina Deane, Aubrey Deane, Dallas Deane and Lucas Rodriguez.
Also surviving is her soulmate and best friend, Wayne Maddox and his children, Harley M. Rose, Justina Nickole Mays, Kaylee M. Rodriguez; special aunt, Phyllis Bryant; special cousin, Michael Bryant, and many nieces and nephews.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.