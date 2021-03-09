Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice Pugh Lacy
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Beatrice Pugh Lacy

February 17, 1960 - March 6, 2021

Beatrice Pugh Lacy, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bea was born on February 17, 1960, to Virginia Fitzgerald Pugh and the late Frank Allen Pugh. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Osby T. Fitzgerald and Beatrice Coffey Fitzgerald and a much-loved uncle, Robert Bryant.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sons, Kevin W. Lacy and girlfriend, Norma, and Adam J. Lacy and wife, Tiffany; father of her sons, Kenneth Lacy; two brothers, Frank Pugh and wife, Teresa, and Clayton "Tom" Pugh and wife, Darnelle; two sisters, Nancy P. Witt and husband, John, and Edith P. Fitzgerald and husband, Chris; and the love of her life, her grandchildren, Maverick Lacy, Greysen Lacy, Ahniya Mays, Za'kia Tinsley, Quintin Jr. Rose, Rayden Rose, Kristina Deane, Aubrey Deane, Dallas Deane and Lucas Rodriguez.

Also surviving is her soulmate and best friend, Wayne Maddox and his children, Harley M. Rose, Justina Nickole Mays, Kaylee M. Rodriguez; special aunt, Phyllis Bryant; special cousin, Michael Bryant, and many nieces and nephews.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

434-239-2405

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
This breaks my heart..Bea was a beautiful person and the best thing that happened to my Nephew Wayne Maddox Bea will be missed from all of us, I'm blessed to have known her. Rest peacefully Bea til we meet again
Doris McIntyre
March 9, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mother, if you guys need anything, just call.
Terry Trent
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results