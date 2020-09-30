Menu
Benjamin Randolph "Butch" Lindsay
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Benjamin "Butch" Randolph Lindsay

Benjamin "Butch" Randolph Lindsay, 90, of Forest, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was the loving husband for 66 years to Alice Fisher Lindsay.

Born in Bedford County, on January 1, 1930, he was the son of the late Julian Comer Lindsay and Nellie Hanel Lindsay. Butch also was preceded in death by his wife, Alice and a son, Michael Randolph Lindsay.

Butch served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He ran S.W. Lindsay and Sons store from the 1950's to 1979. Butch spent many years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring January 3, 1997.

He is survived by his two sons, Chad Lindsay and wife, Sandra, and Julian Lindsay and wife, Kimberly; daughter, Robin Lindsay Elliott and husband, Gordon; grandchildren, Meagan Butkus and husband, Chris, Clay Lindsay, Matthew Elliott, Sarah Crowell and husband, Sam, Jessica Bayne and husband, Robert, and Hannah Kent and her husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Kayli, Allison, Olivia, Nicolas, Grace, Aubrey, Lillie, Michael Brock; and daughter-in-law, Donna Lindsay.

Butch loved sports and never met anyone who didn't become a friend. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date with Pastor Sue Keen officiating.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Forest United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors.

A special thanks to Cardinal Assisted Living for the special care Butch received and especially his beloved care giver Wendi Guthrie.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2020.
