Benjamin Frank Yaffe
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Benjamin Frank Yaffe

Benjamin Frank Yaffe, 74, of Forest, Va. passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was the loving husband of Rebecca Marshall Yaffe for 52 years.

Ben is also survived by his daughter, Shannon Yaffe Abatecola and husband, Evan; his son, Paul Yaffe and wife, Caren; three grandchildren, Benjamin Abatecola, Annabelle Yaffe and Jacob Yaffe; a brother, Kent Yaffe and wife, Brenda; and uncle, Martin Morris and wife, Gail Morris. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Durham Yaffe and grandmother, Mary Wiley Morris.

Ben "Benny" Yaffe was a retired pharmacist and a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School (1965) and the Medical College of Virginia. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and winemaker… he was also known to enjoy a good scotch with a nice cigar. Truly one of the kindest, compassionate people to grace this world, Ben will be remembered for his gentle nature, loving spirit, zest for life, dedication to family, and loyalty to friends. He was truly blessed to have many dear friends of more than 50 years, including H.C. Rudder, Charles Faulconer, and Robert Phillips. He will truly be missed by so many.

The family would like to thank his devoted and loving caregivers; Charmaine Bedlow, Deborah Dodson, Rosa Morris and Centra Hospice as he courageously battled Parkinson's disease and dementia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home of Lynchburg; service will follow immediately after at 3pm.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
2
Service
3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ben & I were classmates at E. C. Glass. My husband & I are grateful for Ben's expertise & care during his time as our pharmacist. His obituary says it all; he was a gentle, thoughtful person.
Kitty Kestner Bass
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Janice Blank
Other
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Benny as such a gentle soul. Steve and I will make a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Benny´s memory.
Barbara C. And Steve Gelman
September 28, 2021
Becky, Our thoughts and prayers are with you , and your family in this time of sorrow.
Henry Hung Tran & Mary ThanhMy Pham
Friend
September 28, 2021
Shannon and family I an so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. I pray for peace in your hearts for knowing he is now I Heaven where the is no more pain or suffering. God Bless you and your family.
JoAnn Ring Clemenson
Friend
September 28, 2021
I graduated from E. C. Glass High School with Benny and later worked with him at Kroger Boonsboro for years. He was a kind-hearted and caring man. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Sarah Mayberry
September 28, 2021
