Benjamin Frank Yaffe
Benjamin Frank Yaffe, 74, of Forest, Va. passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was the loving husband of Rebecca Marshall Yaffe for 52 years.
Ben is also survived by his daughter, Shannon Yaffe Abatecola and husband, Evan; his son, Paul Yaffe and wife, Caren; three grandchildren, Benjamin Abatecola, Annabelle Yaffe and Jacob Yaffe; a brother, Kent Yaffe and wife, Brenda; and uncle, Martin Morris and wife, Gail Morris. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Durham Yaffe and grandmother, Mary Wiley Morris.
Ben "Benny" Yaffe was a retired pharmacist and a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School (1965) and the Medical College of Virginia. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and winemaker… he was also known to enjoy a good scotch with a nice cigar. Truly one of the kindest, compassionate people to grace this world, Ben will be remembered for his gentle nature, loving spirit, zest for life, dedication to family, and loyalty to friends. He was truly blessed to have many dear friends of more than 50 years, including H.C. Rudder, Charles Faulconer, and Robert Phillips. He will truly be missed by so many.
The family would like to thank his devoted and loving caregivers; Charmaine Bedlow, Deborah Dodson, Rosa Morris and Centra Hospice as he courageously battled Parkinson's disease and dementia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home of Lynchburg; service will follow immediately after at 3pm.
