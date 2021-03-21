Bennie Braxton Britton
October 16, 1945 - March 11, 2021
Mr. Bennie Braxton Britton, age 75, of Jersey City, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in New Jersey. He was the son of the late Jannie Ruth Britton.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Britton and Arzetta Hillard.
Bennie leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Martha "Priscilla" Britton of Washington, D.C., Lucille Britton of Brooklyn, N.Y., Cynthia Walker of Temple Hills, Md., Vera Sparrow (Gerald) of Rustburg, Va., Armetta Johnson (Charles) of White Plains, Md., and Laverne Booker (David) of Youngsville, N.C.; his brothers, David Walker (Margaret) of Brookneal, Va. and Clarence Walker (Margaret) of Rustburg, Va.; one aunt, Emma Britton of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church cemetery in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations to the Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
