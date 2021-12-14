Bernard Lee Bibb, III
July 20, 1972 - December 12, 2021
Bernard Lee "Bernie" Bibb, III, 49, of Lovingston, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on July 20, 1972, in Charlottesville, to the late Bernard Lee Bibb Jr., and Sandra Catherine Dillard.
Bernie is survived by his grandmother, Grace Thompson Bibb; uncle, Jake S. Bibb and wife, Donna Faye, of Lynchburg, and numerous other family members.
Bernie was known by many in the community and enjoyed conversing with everyone, especially his grandmother whom he called every evening to chat with.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Lovingston with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects may stop by the funeral home anytime on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.