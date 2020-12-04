Bernard Clayton Byers
Bernard Clayton "Eddie" Byers lived a life of service and commitment to his country and family. He was born in Naola, Va., about 15 miles southwest of Lynchburg, on August 24, 1925, and died of late stage Parkinson's at his home in Falls Church, Va., on November 29, 2020.
Bernard grew up during the Great Depression when 25 million people were out of work and struggling to make ends meet. His family fell upon hard times as well and, as a child, Bernard, along with his siblings helped by working on local farms.
World War II began in November 1940, and upon turning 18, Bernard was called up by the Selective Service. He entered the U.S. Army on November 15, 1943. He received training at various military camps, including Ft. Meade, Md.; Camp Claiborne, La.; Camp Beale, Calif.; Ft. Warren, Wyo.; and Camp Robinson, Ark. Bernard served primarily in the Pacific Theatre, having shipped out to Manila, The Philippines—a 39-day trip, 20 without seeing land, making port at Finch Haven in New Guinea. The Japanese had taken over the Islands. His battalion was sent to the front lines at Alacon to fight the Japanese in the mountains where there were no caves or tunnels for them to hide. As part of the 737th military railway battalion, Bernard arrived in Luzon in March 1945 and, for seven months, the battalion operated over 7,000 trains with more than 48,000 cars, shipping military freight, shop machines, and track material. After Alacon, his battalion was sent to South Korea where they supervised a railway station from October 1945 to February 1946. Married men were the first to be sent home from South Korea as the War was coming to an end, and his battalion shipped out to the Aleutian Islands from Yokahama, Japan, returning to the States. He was soon to be discharged at Ft. Bragg, N.C., concluding his military service.
After World War II, Bernard worked briefly at the Paper Mill and Shoe Factory in Lynchburg until he landed a position with John P. Hughes Desoto Plymouth in 1946 at its Peak Motor Dealership in Bedford. Three years later, he learned that Olmstead Motor Company up north in Arlington, VA was hiring. It was there he worked honorably as an auto mechanic for 50 years, receiving various awards and certificates and ultimately a "Doctor of Motors" designation in August 1968. When Olmstead's closed its shop in 1990, Bernard retired as well.
Upon arriving in Arlington, Bernard lived modestly in a rooming house for nearly four years. In June 1953, he and his growing family moved to Pimmit Hills, a housing development designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and known as war housing for returning soldiers from World War II. He and his wife, Lillie, proudly raised their six children in Pimmit Hills, and he was comforted to reside in his home until his death.
Bernard is survived by his six children, Leonard of Manassas, Va., Edward of Warrenton, Va., Carol of Fredericksburg, Va., Shirley of Sacramento, Calif., Lee and Richard, both of Meridian, Miss., as well as nine grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Marshall Dillon Byers; mother, Annie Ruth Noel Byers; brothers, Hilton, Frank, Hubert, Billy, and Wesley; sisters, Pearl, Lorene, and Geneva; as well as his loving wife, Lillie Montgomery Byers, who died on February 25, 2011.
A viewing will be held at Whitten Funeral Home in Madison Heights, Va., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m. Interment will be at El Bethel Cemetery in Allwood, Va.
