Bernard James Parham Jr.



Our hearts were sadden on Friday, October 23, 2020, by the passing of our loved one Bernard James Parham Jr.



Bernard James Parham Jr. lovingly known as "Bernie" was born on September 10, 1963, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Bernard James Sr. and Elizabeth Parham. Bernie attended the Lynchburg Public Schools systems graduating from Heritage High School in 1981. He enlisted in the United States Army serving his country honorably until is honorable discharge January 3, 1988.



He served as a diesel technician for the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and the Greater Richmond Transit Company. After which in 1993 he worked abroad as a diesel mechanic instructor in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan for over 20 years. While completing his international assignments he was married to his former wife, Nadia Wahab Parham and they have two children, Faith Elizabeth Parham (18) of Morrow, Ga., and Isiah James Parham (15) of Morrow, Ga.



He is survived by his daughter, Faith Elizabeth Parham (18) and son, Isiah James Parham (15) and his former wife, Nadia Wahab Parham all from Morrow, Ga.; his parents, Bernard James Parham Sr. and Elizabeth Davis Parham of Lynchburg, Va.; his brother, Daryl Lee Parham and sister in-law, Kimberly Parham; nieces, Darian Parham, Kennedi Parham and Jillian Parham, all of Charlotte, N.C., and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 30, 2020.