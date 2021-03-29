Menu
Bernard Erastus Pillow
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
Bernard Erastus Pillow

Bernard Erastus Pillow, 97, of Phenix, passed away peacefully, at his son's home in Amelia Courthouse, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was the husband of the late Marion Jones Pillow.

Mr. Pillow was born in Charlotte County, on October 13, 1923, a son of the late Roy Rastus Pillow and Pearl Irene Sublett Pillow. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, and retired from Fred Jones Well Company after 40 years.

He is survived by one son, Kent M. Pillow (Debbie) of Amelia Court House; one daughter, Sharon P. Higdon (Bill) of Phenix; three grandchildren, Kelly Ford (Charles) of Chesterfield, Susan Higdon (Kenny) of Keysville, and Jesse Higdon (Tiffany) of Phenix; one step-grandchild, Clint Adams of Amelia; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Ellie Ford, Harper and Skylar Higdon; one step great-grandchild, Haley Adams; two sisters, Alice Campbell of Glen Allen, and Vera Fleming of Henrico; and one brother, Willis Pillow (Joyce) of Forest. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Julia Collins, Dorothy Pillow, and Faye Pillow; and one brother, Millard Pillow.

A private family funeral will be held at Midway Baptist Church.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 29, 2021.
