Bernard Edward Taylor Jr.
February 2, 1952 - June 26, 2021
Mr. Bernard Edward Taylor Jr., age 69, of Gladys, passed away on June 26, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Bernard Edward Taylor Sr. and Mrs. Lillian Melissa Pugh Taylor. He was the husband of Mrs. Iris Cabler Taylor.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 29, 2021.