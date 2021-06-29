Menu
Bernard Edward Taylor Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Bernard Edward Taylor Jr.

February 2, 1952 - June 26, 2021

Mr. Bernard Edward Taylor Jr., age 69, of Gladys, passed away on June 26, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Bernard Edward Taylor Sr. and Mrs. Lillian Melissa Pugh Taylor. He was the husband of Mrs. Iris Cabler Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, take care, I was a former classmate of your children.
Danielle Eby
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norris Rucker
July 3, 2021
My condolences to the family
Teresa Anthony
June 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sherwin & Earlean Peerman
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Bernard. He was a fellow classmate who always brought a smile to your face. Praying for the family that you find comfort in knowing that God will take care of Bernard and you. I will cherish the time that God gave us as memories.
Teressa Hood
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss,praying for you a family may you find comfort in God.
Loise White
Friend
June 29, 2021
To the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of loss.
VIRGINIA M MONROE
Family
June 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss and praying for you and your family. May God comfort and give you strength during this.time of loss, I'm here for you always
Bernice Clark
Friend
June 29, 2021
Condolences to you and your family. May God comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Timmie and Debi White
Friend
June 29, 2021
My prayer with you and the family
Linda vassal
Family
June 29, 2021
