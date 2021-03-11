Bernice Harris Albert
Bernice Harris Albert, age 93 of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Indian Valley, Virginia on September 20, 1927, daughter of the late Clifton Harris and Maudie Harris.
She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and was active in Koinonias (Senior Bells), the Kitchen committee, Sunday School and enjoyed numerous trips with her church family.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ira Albert, seven sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Sanneman (David), Carolyn Martin, and Diane Kidd; a sister, Dotte Harris Foster (Lynwood); five grandchildren, Lisa Kidd Flinn (Chris), DeWayne Martin, Denise Martin (Thomas), Amanda Sanneman Martin (Scott), and Kent Sanneman (Stephen); five great-grandchildren, Chandler Tolley (Brianna), Grayson Tolley, Sam Martin, Hannah Martin Borders (Caleb) and Cohen Martin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Todd Blake officiating.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Seven Hills Hospice for the care they gave our loved one and also a special thanks to Pam.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lynchburg Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver or a charity of your choice
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 11, 2021.