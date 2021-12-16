Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice Brown Davis
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
195 Maple Ave
Rocky Mount, VA
Bernice Brown Davis

July 24, 1924 - December 14, 2021

Bernice Brown Davis, 97, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church
VA
Dec
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bernice had such a sweet, sweet spirit. I loved her and missed seeing her.
Mary Dalton
December 18, 2021
Always Smile when I think of Mrs Davis! Jewel of 8th Street Baptist church !Prayers of Comfort going up for Family and friends!
Lisa Culpepper Beverley
December 17, 2021
You were a great Lady Mrs. Davis
You will be missed
Kathryn Scott
Friend
December 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results