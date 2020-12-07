Bernice Godsey Dennison Dudley
January 12, 1920 - December 4, 2020
Bernice Godsey Dennison Dudley, 100, of Lynchburg passed away after a short illness on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel H. Dennison and the late Benjamin Edward Dudley. She was a beloved sister and aunt, survived by her siblings, Eunice Godsey Lucado and Hugh Hester Godsey Jr. of Lynchburg and Peggy Godsey Mitchell of Forest; and many nieces and nephews, plus great and great- great-nieces and nephews.
Bernie was born in Lynchburg to the late Hugh Hester Godsey and Mattie Thompson Godsey. She attended Lynchburg Public Schools. In the early 1940s she began a career with C&P Telephone Company which spanned over four decades; serving in many management capacities, the last position being that of customer service training manager for Central, Southwest, and Western Virginia.
Bernie was a long-time resident of Sandusky. She moved there in 1952 when the road was still gravel from her home to the Historic Sandusky house. In January, 2020 she celebrated her 100th Birthday with family and friends at the historic site.
A life-long member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church she served on many committees. Her focus was the Property Committee. She was instrumental in creating the Chapel, Parlor, and worked with a local architect to coordinate the renovation of the sanctuary.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanette Godsey Miller of Lynchburg and Nadine Godsey Bernest of Bancroft, Michigan.
Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice Charity - 6045 Peters Creek Rd – Roanoke, VA 24019.
.
