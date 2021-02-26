Beryl Burton Camden
Beryl Burton Camden, age 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her home in Madison Heights, Va.
She was born in Halifax County, on October 21, 1920, daughter of the late Robert Lee Burton and the late Mary Rudder Burton.
She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and retired Assistant Treasurer for Amherst County.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Bransford Samuel Camden; three sisters, Sue Scott, Edith Gilliland, and Irene Woodall; as well as 10 brothers, Lemeul, Morrell, Hubert, Joe, John, Robert Jr., Frank, Ray, Abrie, and Roy Burton.
Survivors include her son, Davy G. Camden; three grandchildren, Shane Camden, Brett Camden and Kaitlin Rose; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addison, Acelyn, Ainsley, Luna, and Anniston Kate; a sister, Ruby Jennings; brother-in-law, Bill Woodall; numerous nieces and nephews as well as her caregivers and special friends, Millie Shaffer, Hollan Deal and Evelyn Hutcherson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Todd Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 until 12:50 p.m. prior to the service.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety.
Memorials in Beryl's memory may be made to Madison Heights Baptist Church.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.