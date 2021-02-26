Menu
Beryl Burton Camden
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Beryl Burton Camden

Beryl Burton Camden, age 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her home in Madison Heights, Va.

She was born in Halifax County, on October 21, 1920, daughter of the late Robert Lee Burton and the late Mary Rudder Burton.

She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and retired Assistant Treasurer for Amherst County.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Bransford Samuel Camden; three sisters, Sue Scott, Edith Gilliland, and Irene Woodall; as well as 10 brothers, Lemeul, Morrell, Hubert, Joe, John, Robert Jr., Frank, Ray, Abrie, and Roy Burton.

Survivors include her son, Davy G. Camden; three grandchildren, Shane Camden, Brett Camden and Kaitlin Rose; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addison, Acelyn, Ainsley, Luna, and Anniston Kate; a sister, Ruby Jennings; brother-in-law, Bill Woodall; numerous nieces and nephews as well as her caregivers and special friends, Millie Shaffer, Hollan Deal and Evelyn Hutcherson.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Todd Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 until 12:50 p.m. prior to the service.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

Memorials in Beryl's memory may be made to Madison Heights Baptist Church.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Mar
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Davy, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Tina Marks
March 2, 2021
We are so sorry about Beryl, but she was a wonderful lady in everything she did and she will be missed, but she is with her loved ones that has gone ahead and are waiting for her with open arms. She will be missed!
Nolan and Pat Burton
March 1, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God give you peace and comfort and strength.
Margaret Tyree Harding
March 1, 2021
Ruby and David, Sending love and prayers to all the family. Beryl was always so kind to me and showed interest in my career right after I graduated from college many years ago. Such a kind and caring woman. Love, Kim
Kimberly A Kirkwood
February 28, 2021
Ruby So sorry to hear about Beryl.Thoughts and prayers go out to you and family..Gid bless Wayne Burton
Wayne Burton
February 27, 2021
David, thoughts and prayers for you & your family. Beryl was such a sweet person & good neighbor. Many fond memories of both your mom & dad! You & your family will be in my prayers!
Cheryl Sprouse
February 27, 2021
Beryl was such a sweet woman. I worked with her many years ago at Lynchburg Federal. Saw her out at Wendy's often. Our prayers are with her family.
Mary & Ted Dodgion
February 27, 2021
Ruby and family, I just read that Beryl had changed addresses to heaven. Elaine and I will be in prayer as you celebrate and grieve her going home.
John W Burton
February 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you David and your family. I was a member of Madison Heights Baptist for years and had many memories of your mama.
Dana Lang
February 26, 2021
