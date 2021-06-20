A terrible accident took Bethany Erin Abbott Ferguson from us on Friday, June 11, 2021. Beth has now rejoined her beloved husband, Chris Abbott and her cherished son, Tommy Cochran who preceded her in death.
Beth was a beautiful daughter, a ferocious Mom, and a dedicated lifemate. In spite of how cruelly life treated her, Beth always believed in Truth and Justice, and believed in treating others as she would be treated. Beth was vibrant, intelligent, resourceful, and was endowed with the biggest most loving heart one human could bear.
My Beth was more than a daughter to me. She was my best friend, confidant, and mentor. You made me proud, Buff. And God how I will miss you.
She is survived by her estranged husband, Matt Ferguson; her mother, Judith Butler, an aunt and uncle, cousins, and a host of friends.
Bethany missed her boys . She was as you said ... an amazing person .
Moyanne Harding
June 21, 2021
My name is Carolyn Tyree
Beth was my granddaughters step-mom. Star spent time with Beth and loved her dearly. We all adores Beth. She was always respectful, funny, and a good listener. Our family has lost one of our brightest stars. We miss you Beth and will never forget you. Carolyn Tyree, Star Ferguson, Floyd Tyree and to many others to mention
RIP sweet Beth!