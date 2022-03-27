Bettie Powell Smith
Bettie Powell Smith, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was the loving wife of Charles E. Smith for over 64 years. Bettie was born on August 18, 1936, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late William Price Powell and Elizabeth Campbell Powell.
Bettie was retired from Busy Bee Day Care and was a life-long member of Timberlake Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Bettie is survived by her five sons, Charles E. Smith Jr. (Susan) of Lynchburg, Mark A. Smith (Kathy) of Forest, Jeff L. Smith (Melissa) of Lynchburg, Timothy S. Smith (Tami) of Orange Park, Fla., and Kevin P. Smith of Lynchburg, eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Timberlake Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Bettie's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Timberlake Baptist Church with Pastor Bryan Ferrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Timberlake Baptist Church or to Gideons International.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.