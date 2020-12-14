Bettie Mason Woodall
March 9, 1926 - December 12, 2020
Bettie Mason Woodall, 94, of Altavista, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 12, 2020.
Born in Campbell County, Virginia, on March 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher Joel Mason and Beulah Krantz Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Franklin Woodall; son-in-law, Webb F. Henderson Jr.; sister, Lucille Hedrick; and brothers, Julian Mason and Zeke Mason.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joyce W. Henderson of Lynch Station, Geraleanne Woodall of Lynchburg, and, Carol and her husband, Bob, of Forest. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Marlo Henderson, Pamela Buszka (Jim), Jarrod Henderson, Eric Dodson, Brandy Cunningham, Darren Wilson, and Clinton Dodson (Pei); step-grandchildren, Karen Warren and Cindy Haskins; great-grandchildren, Hilary Yeatts (William), Kayleigh PerDieu, Gage Wilson, Ireland McGlothlin, Wyatt Wilson, and Selah Dodson; and great-great-grandchildren, Bayleigh Yeatts and Vincent Yeatts. She is also survived by her brother, Elijah Mason (Cindy) of Brandon, Mississippi, and sister, Amanda Patterson (Jim) of Lynch Station.
She was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Altavista, where she was active in Women's Ministries and taught Sunday School. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and genealogy. She grew up in a time when they only had bare necessities. She said there were lots of things money can't buy, such as love, happiness, and peace and to always remember God loves you, take Him with you wherever you go and you will never regret it.
In lieu of flowers, do something kind for someone in her memory.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. You may attend virtually via live webcast or via radio transmission in the Finch & Finch parking lot.
Viewing of Bettie will be available from 12 until 9 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.