Betty Ballowe
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Betty Ballowe

Betty Ballowe, 90, of Coleman Falls, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late James Ballowe.

Born in Lynchburg on March 26, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Helen Rowland Parker.

She is survived by her son, Stacey Ballowe and wife, Kim and their daughter, Lilly of Blacksburg; a very special caregiver of many years, Kelly Wilson; special niece, Vickie Lancaster; special nephews, Jack Dunn of Chesterfield and Michael Dunn of Greensboro, N.C.; sisters, June Dunn Alley and Carol Parker Conner both of Forest, Va. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Richard Dunn.

There is no visitation planned.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Virginia Memorial Park.

Family and friends are welcome after the service at June's home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home. Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stacey, my most sincere sympathy on the loss of your mother. May you find joy in the good memories you made with her.
Kathy Folger
Family
October 4, 2021
Stacey, we are so sorry to hear about your mom, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike & Wanda Coleman
Friend
October 4, 2021
Stacy, Prayers for her and all of you. I am sure that she is at peace and with our Lord. Thinking of you Roberta and Tom
Roberta Taylor and Tom Taylor
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Betty´s family and friends.
Alice Plott
Friend
October 4, 2021
