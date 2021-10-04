Betty Ballowe
Betty Ballowe, 90, of Coleman Falls, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late James Ballowe.
Born in Lynchburg on March 26, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Helen Rowland Parker.
She is survived by her son, Stacey Ballowe and wife, Kim and their daughter, Lilly of Blacksburg; a very special caregiver of many years, Kelly Wilson; special niece, Vickie Lancaster; special nephews, Jack Dunn of Chesterfield and Michael Dunn of Greensboro, N.C.; sisters, June Dunn Alley and Carol Parker Conner both of Forest, Va. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Richard Dunn.
There is no visitation planned.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Virginia Memorial Park.
Family and friends are welcome after the service at June's home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home. Lynchburg
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2021.