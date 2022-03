Betty June Ware CurlBettie/Betty June Ware Curl received her angel wings on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, and went to join her husband, Jack Walter Curl; parents, Robert Alver and Audrey Davis Ware; and brother, Joseph Radford in heaven.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Rd, Evington, VA 24550.Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Curl family (239-0331).