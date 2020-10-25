Betty Elam Harris
Betty Jane Elam Harris, age 81 of Lynchburg, widow of Claude Allen Harris, Sr., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was born in Mecklenburg County on September 12, 1939, daughter of the late Robert H. Elam and the late Bernice B. Elam. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eva E. Dobbins.
She was retired from Thomasville Furniture Company and a member of Evington United Methodist Church. Betty loved gardening, flowers, and the outdoors as she was a lady that truly had a green thumb. When not in her garden she was still outdoors, camping or riding a motorcycle.
Survivors include 2 sons, Claude A. Harris, Jr. and Carlton W. Harris; a daughter, Audrey H. Cox and her husband Dennis; a sister, Mary E. Dunfee and her husband Gary. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Evington United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Yusang Chung officiating.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evington United Methodist Church.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.