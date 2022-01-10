Betty Doss Enoch
January 6, 1949 - January 6, 2022
Betty Doss Enoch, 73, of Rustburg died on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home.
She was born January 6, 1949 in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Jessie Lee Doss and Cathleen Pollard Doss. She was a retired employee of the Central Virginia Training Center.
She is survived by three daughters, April Enoch and Jeffrey Richardson of Appomattox, Gwendolen Revely and her husband, Brian of Concord and Jamie Satterfield and her husband, Jackie of South Boston; one son, Robert Doss of Rustburg; one brother, Jessie Doss Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Amherst; two sisters, Wendy Moses and her husband, Bruce and Barbara Goff and her husband, Link of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Karter; two sisters, Linda Vaughan and Brenda Mann; a brother, Roger Doss; and a nephew Lee Doss.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Finch & Finch, Gladys by James Enoch.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of James and Caitlyn Enoch, 41 Squire Circle, Lynchburg.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Inc., 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 10, 2022.