Betty Joan Duffy GuthrieBetty Joan Duffy Guthrie, 81, of Forest, Va., died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family at the time of passing.She was born and raised in Keysville, Va., on July 2, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel F. Duffy "Buddy" and Ruth L. Duffy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edward Guthrie Jr. and a son-in-law, Robert Wayne Hartman.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Edward "Tom" Guthrie Sr. Betty Jo and Thomas raised a family of five children, Jackie Hartman, Rhonda Miles, Tina Klacynski (Jay), Carol Knowles (Ricky). She had several adored grandchildren, Amy Bryant (Steve), Chris Ginther (Christina), Corey Hartman, Brandon Klacynski, Brittany Woody (Ryan), Skylar Rea, Ricky Knowles Jr., Jarrett Rea (Becca), Braiden Klacynski, and Savannah Rea. "Mawmaw" was lucky to have a host of 11 great-grandchildren.Betty was a member of Norwood Baptist Church. She loved the old gospel hymns and played them often at home.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Norwood Baptist Church.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Norwood Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., at Falling River Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal, Va. A reception will follow at the home, 1087 Whitney Place, Forest, Va.Memorial contributions can be made to Norwood Baptist Church, 1045 Random Way, Forest, VA 24551.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.