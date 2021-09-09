Betty Bailey Staton Hanks
Betty Bailey Staton Hanks, 87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Woodland, Inc, Farmville, Virginia, where she was a resident for two years. She was born January 15, 1934, in Campbell County, Virginia, daughter of the late William Ralph Bailey Sr. and Bessie Reeves Bailey.
She received an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts at Bluefield College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business from Lynchburg College. She had a long, successful career with Nationwide Insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia. Betty served her church and her community joyfully, with generosity and devotion. Her bright smile and happy spirit will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard P. Staton and second husband, Masil Hanks; two brothers, William Ralph Bailey Jr. of Farmville, Virginia, and Robert Maxwell Bailey of Lynchburg. Betty is survived by her sisters, Mary Lee (Bailey) Ferguson of Lynchburg and Barbara (Bailey) Arthur of Columbus, Georgia; four nephews, William R. Bailey III (Melissa), Steve Arthur, David Arthur (Julie), Dwayne Bailey (Dawn) and one niece, Susan Showers; stepson, J.C. Hanks (Dana); stepdaughter, Ann Hanks Walker (Tim); five stepgrandchildren, Josh Hanks, Gina Smith, Katherine Walker, Stuart Walker, and Ben Walker.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Woodland and Amedisys Hospice for their kind and loving care of Betty.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sandusky Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Virginia. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. immediately following visitation. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Betty Hanks to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, Virginia, 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.