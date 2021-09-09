Menu
Betty Bailey Staton Hanks
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Betty Bailey Staton Hanks

Betty Bailey Staton Hanks, 87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Woodland, Inc, Farmville, Virginia, where she was a resident for two years. She was born January 15, 1934, in Campbell County, Virginia, daughter of the late William Ralph Bailey Sr. and Bessie Reeves Bailey.

She received an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts at Bluefield College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business from Lynchburg College. She had a long, successful career with Nationwide Insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia. Betty served her church and her community joyfully, with generosity and devotion. Her bright smile and happy spirit will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard P. Staton and second husband, Masil Hanks; two brothers, William Ralph Bailey Jr. of Farmville, Virginia, and Robert Maxwell Bailey of Lynchburg. Betty is survived by her sisters, Mary Lee (Bailey) Ferguson of Lynchburg and Barbara (Bailey) Arthur of Columbus, Georgia; four nephews, William R. Bailey III (Melissa), Steve Arthur, David Arthur (Julie), Dwayne Bailey (Dawn) and one niece, Susan Showers; stepson, J.C. Hanks (Dana); stepdaughter, Ann Hanks Walker (Tim); five stepgrandchildren, Josh Hanks, Gina Smith, Katherine Walker, Stuart Walker, and Ben Walker.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Woodland and Amedisys Hospice for their kind and loving care of Betty.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sandusky Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Virginia. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. immediately following visitation. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Betty Hanks to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, Virginia, 24502.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baptist Church
Lynchburg, VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sandusky Baptist Church
Lynchburg, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty hired me at Nationwide after I turned 18. I had worried her to death til she finally gave in, I think! She was a nice lady!
Shelby Holt
Work
September 14, 2021
Betty hired me at Nationwide Ins. She was a very special person quiet and reserved. I really admired her. I am happy I got to know her such a kind person.
Laura J Bradley
September 10, 2021
I am grieved to hear this. Unfortunately I am out of town working and just learned this. Our family Lives across the street and Betty got to see our 3 children grow up. Betty was a lovely woman and had a great since of humor. She loved to chat with me as well as my kids. She is definitely in the presence of the Lord. Now she knows more love than we could ever experience while we are on this earth. Thank you for allowing us to know you Betty....
Jeff and Suzette Franklin
September 9, 2021
Being a member of the Human Relations team meant you had to learn all of the Company guidelines, rules and regulations. We were not allowed to wear pants back then because Betty said we represented the Company and HR was the first point of contact when the public entered our building off of Fort Ave. The things we learned impacted our thoughts, actions and contributions. Thanks Betty, may your family know that you made a difference.
Teressa Hood, Raleigh, NC
Work
September 9, 2021
Betty interviewed and hired me at Nationwide Insurance in 1985. She was always kind and encouraging and very professional.
Eileen Habermas
Work
September 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy Betty's family. She was a sweet lady who always had a beautiful smile on her face.
Genelda Mayberry
September 9, 2021
Bob Worked with Betty in the early 60´s. Connie was taught to drive by Bill. What great people they are. We are sorry for your losses. They made a difference.
Connie and Bob Stephens
Work
September 9, 2021
