I am grieved to hear this. Unfortunately I am out of town working and just learned this. Our family Lives across the street and Betty got to see our 3 children grow up. Betty was a lovely woman and had a great since of humor. She loved to chat with me as well as my kids. She is definitely in the presence of the Lord. Now she knows more love than we could ever experience while we are on this earth. Thank you for allowing us to know you Betty....

Jeff and Suzette Franklin September 9, 2021