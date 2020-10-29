Betty Lockhart Reed
Betty Lockhart Reed, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother departed this life for a life far better with her Lord and Savior.
Betty was born on January 7, 1929 in Alleghany County, Virginia to Emma and Charley Lockhart. She was the wife of the late Jack K. Reed. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin and Paul Lockhart.
Betty was a loving mother to her daughters, Debbie Irvine (Bobby), Beverly O'Brien (George), and Jackie Reed Hodges.
She was Nanny to five grandchildren, Nick Irvine (Cary), Angie O'Brien, Jessica Martin (Jason), Robi Vandevander (Jeremy), and Kristin Kidd (David); great grandchildren, Jackson and Nathan Irvine, Kaleigh and Melanie Bennett, Colin and Gabbi Scruggs, Alayna, Jay, and Clellan Vandevander; Elizabeth and Emmalynn Kidd. She had a close cousin, Katherine Humphries; a sister-in-law, Pansy Lockhart; a close family friend, Jenny Barnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was very active in her church, NEPC, where she served as elder and deacon. She loved her church and church family.
Friends may pay their respects on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm at Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Madison Heights. A private graveside will be held later at Virginia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 106 Clearview Rd, Madison Heights, Virginia 24572.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 29, 2020.