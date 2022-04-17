Betty Cooper Matthews
Betty Cooper Matthews, 88, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Matthews Sr.
Born on June 2, 1933, in Fayetteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Homer Montaque Cooper and Lena Wheeler Cooper. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Robert, and Montaque Cooper and one sister, Gloria Brock.
Mrs. Matthews was a retired inspector with Waytec Electronics and was of Baptist faith.
Mrs. Matthews is survived by her son, Paul Matthews Jr. of Rustburg; her daughter, Paula Drinkard and husband, Donald, of Appomattox; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Mark Grooms officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.