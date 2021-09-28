Menu
Betty Jean Mantiply Mays
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Betty Jean Mantiply Mays

Betty Jean Mantiply Mays, 73, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, October 4, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Archie Lincoln Mantiply and Helen Virginia Stanley Mantiply.

She is survived by two sons, Roger G. Wright and is wife, Kimberly of Lynchburg and Rodney L. Wright and his wife, Ramona of Madison Heights; one daughter, Barbara Jean Agee and her husband, Cory of Rustburg; nine grandchildren, Brandon Lee Wright, Stephanie Chapman, Jamie Wright, Cory Wright, Michael Young, Holly Cofer, Rachel Fleshman, Lucas Mays and Olivia Mays and 14 great-grandchildren.

Betty worked hard all of her life and was dedicated to raising her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Sam Stump officiating. Interment will follow in the Hudson-Mantiply family cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Sep
30
Interment
Hudson-Mantiply family cemetery
VA
