Betty Wyckoff ShottonBetty Wyckoff Shotton, age 97, departed this life on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. To honor her memory, a celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3 p.m.in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church on VES Road. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory