Betty Marie StampsMs. Betty Marie Stamps departed this life on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1933.Mrs. Stamps was predeceased by her mother, Betty Bolding Scott, one grandson, Michael Jerome Stamps, a beloved uncle, Thomas Bolding.She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Marvin Jerome Stamps (Denise); one daughter, Pastor Shirley M. Stamps Jackson (the Rev. Nathaniel Jackson Jr.); a devoted sister, best friend, primary caregiver and next door neighbor, Joyce Ann Stewart; two nieces who are more like daughters, Tonya Stewart Jones (Troy); and Sandy Stewart Jones (Pastor Pierre Jones); grandchildren, Ayanna K. Glover (Tanio "Peanut"), Brandy M. Randoo, Nathaniel Jackson III and Jonathan L. Jackson, eight great-grandchildren, Morgan, Carmen, Dennis, Brianna, Marcus, Amara, Jonathan and Elijah; cousin, Larry Bolding; nephew-sons "Fella", Chris and Quincey Stewart; special friends, Beatrice Pannell, Elaine Scott, Ethel Hunt, Marian Douglas, and Frances Banks; and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.A homegoing celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will be receiving friends Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.