Betty Marie Stamps
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Betty Marie Stamps

Ms. Betty Marie Stamps departed this life on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1933.

Mrs. Stamps was predeceased by her mother, Betty Bolding Scott, one grandson, Michael Jerome Stamps, a beloved uncle, Thomas Bolding.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Marvin Jerome Stamps (Denise); one daughter, Pastor Shirley M. Stamps Jackson (the Rev. Nathaniel Jackson Jr.); a devoted sister, best friend, primary caregiver and next door neighbor, Joyce Ann Stewart; two nieces who are more like daughters, Tonya Stewart Jones (Troy); and Sandy Stewart Jones (Pastor Pierre Jones); grandchildren, Ayanna K. Glover (Tanio "Peanut"), Brandy M. Randoo, Nathaniel Jackson III and Jonathan L. Jackson, eight great-grandchildren, Morgan, Carmen, Dennis, Brianna, Marcus, Amara, Jonathan and Elijah; cousin, Larry Bolding; nephew-sons "Fella", Chris and Quincey Stewart; special friends, Beatrice Pannell, Elaine Scott, Ethel Hunt, Marian Douglas, and Frances Banks; and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

A homegoing celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will be receiving friends Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dear Shirley and Family. You beloved mother will be greatly missed. We always looked forward to receiving greeting cards from Ms. Betty for birthdays and special occasions. Our neighborhood family has indeed, gotten smaller. Sending many hugs and much love! Anita
Anita Elaine Ross
Family
September 26, 2021
Betty, your sweet smile and friendship will last me until we meet again in the presence of our Lord.
Jerry Moss
Friend
September 24, 2021
