Betty White WoolfolkBetty White Woolfolk, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastors Eric Pennington and Rusty Craig officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.