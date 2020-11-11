Bettye R. GravesNovember 23, 1949 - November 4, 2020Graveside rites for Bettye Ruth Graves, 70, of Long Island, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Carl O. Moran Memorial Park with Elder Gerald Kidd, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation and graveside services.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.