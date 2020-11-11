Menu
Bettye R. Graves
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Bettye R. Graves

November 23, 1949 - November 4, 2020

Graveside rites for Bettye Ruth Graves, 70, of Long Island, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Carl O. Moran Memorial Park with Elder Gerald Kidd, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation and graveside services.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carl O. Moran Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
