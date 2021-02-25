Menu
Beunice Loving "Beu" Nowlin
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Beunice "Beu" Loving Nowlin

Beunice "Beu" Loving Nowlin "Bigma" passed quietly in her sleep on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence.

Beunice was born on September 24, 1949, to the late Charles H. and Georgia Wood Loving. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter at infancy, Elizabeth Canada; her sister, Vernal L. Mills; a brother, Charles W. Loving; a great-grandson, Rayne Ross; and a mother-in-law, Christina Howard.

Beunice leaves to cherish the wonderful memories of her loving husband, Thomas "Sonny" Nowlin; devoted daughter, Renita C. Broggin (Richard); son, Haywood Canada Jr.; two stepsons, Carl Nowlin and Andrea; stepdaughter, Claudia Nowlin; one brother, the Rev. Allen Loving (Catherine); one sister-in-law, Angela Loving; one godbrother, Perry Porter (Joyce); a devoted niece, Maria Loving; great-niece, Jessica Paterson; grandchildren, Raymond Ross Jr. (Chelcie), Alayna Canada, Alexis Canada, Bianca Nowlin, Samantha Nowlin, and Marcus Nowlin; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hamlett, Rhylan Ross and Rayden Ross, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Allen Loving her brother officiating. The interment will be held in the Archer Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry,to hear of sister Nowlin's passing ,to brother sonny and pastor Loving and rest of the family, you have my deepest sympathy.
pastor R.A.Ackers
Friend
February 19, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about Beu's passing. I worked with her for many years and she also prepared our taxes quit often. She had an unique laugh and was always soo pleasant. Much love and prayers to her family
Betty Scott
February 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your mother condolences and prayers to family and friends .
Carol A. Hamm
February 25, 2021
Sympathy to the Nowlin and Loving family,Mrs Nowlin was my tax lady for years, l pray that God will comfort you through this trying time.
Raymond A Ackers
February 25, 2021
