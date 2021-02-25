Beunice "Beu" Loving Nowlin
Beunice "Beu" Loving Nowlin "Bigma" passed quietly in her sleep on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence.
Beunice was born on September 24, 1949, to the late Charles H. and Georgia Wood Loving. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter at infancy, Elizabeth Canada; her sister, Vernal L. Mills; a brother, Charles W. Loving; a great-grandson, Rayne Ross; and a mother-in-law, Christina Howard.
Beunice leaves to cherish the wonderful memories of her loving husband, Thomas "Sonny" Nowlin; devoted daughter, Renita C. Broggin (Richard); son, Haywood Canada Jr.; two stepsons, Carl Nowlin and Andrea; stepdaughter, Claudia Nowlin; one brother, the Rev. Allen Loving (Catherine); one sister-in-law, Angela Loving; one godbrother, Perry Porter (Joyce); a devoted niece, Maria Loving; great-niece, Jessica Paterson; grandchildren, Raymond Ross Jr. (Chelcie), Alayna Canada, Alexis Canada, Bianca Nowlin, Samantha Nowlin, and Marcus Nowlin; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hamlett, Rhylan Ross and Rayden Ross, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Allen Loving her brother officiating. The interment will be held in the Archer Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 25, 2021.