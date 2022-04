Beverly Shuler KnightonBeverly Shuler Knighton transitioned on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.A celebration of Beverly's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Scott Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. To offer condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory