Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billie Randolph Cook
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Billie Randolph Cook

February 25, 2021

Mr. Billie Randolph Cook, age 66, of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Mr. Walter Cook and Mrs. Pearline Cook.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Taylor and Eldridge Cook; his niece, Consuelo Michelle Taylor; uncle, Jesse Cook.

Billie leaves his cherished memories to his wife, Cornelia Cook; his children, Cerontie Cook (Lilly), Jeffrey Wilkes (LaShan), Ashley Davis and Kellie Cook; his grandchildren, Daytron Payne, Lalah Wilkes, Logyn Walker, Jaden, Asher and Judah Cook; great-grandchild, Patience Payne; his brothers, Jessie (Virginia), Joseph (Dorothy), and Lester Cook (Jeannie); aunt, Mrs. Adele Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel
Brookneal, VA
Mar
3
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Mar
4
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel
Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our hearts are so heavy and sadden after hearing the passing of Mr. Cook. Sending our deepest condolences to Ashley, Kelli and Jeff. Mr. Cook was a sweet caring man u will be missed I will always remember u. RIP.
Tracey Staten and Family
March 3, 2021
Jeff and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest condolences. Please know that you in our prayers today and in the days to come.
Janet F. Lomax
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results