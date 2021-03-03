Billie Randolph Cook
February 25, 2021
Mr. Billie Randolph Cook, age 66, of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Mr. Walter Cook and Mrs. Pearline Cook.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Taylor and Eldridge Cook; his niece, Consuelo Michelle Taylor; uncle, Jesse Cook.
Billie leaves his cherished memories to his wife, Cornelia Cook; his children, Cerontie Cook (Lilly), Jeffrey Wilkes (LaShan), Ashley Davis and Kellie Cook; his grandchildren, Daytron Payne, Lalah Wilkes, Logyn Walker, Jaden, Asher and Judah Cook; great-grandchild, Patience Payne; his brothers, Jessie (Virginia), Joseph (Dorothy), and Lester Cook (Jeannie); aunt, Mrs. Adele Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.