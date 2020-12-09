Billie Ogden Page
Billie Ogden Page, 90, of Statesville, N.C., was received by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, following a period of declining health and a short stay at the wonderful Gordon Hospice House.
Billie was born in Big Island, Va., on September 24, 1930, to Bill and Annie Ogden. She grew up in the Big Island community and graduated as valedictorian of M.E. Marcuse High School. On September 6, 1952, Billie married Garland Page Jr. of Lynchburg, Va. They raised four children in Lynchburg, where she was an active and faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church and always sat her family down on the front row pew!
Billie was an incredible homemaker! Her cooking skills were unsurpassed and her mashed potatoes famous! Billie was known for frequently whipping up a culinary favorite and delivering it to someone who needed tender care. Her drawers were always cluttered with a variety of greeting cards that she personalized with poems and stickers and loved to mail! Her piano playing was superb! Every birthday you knew to expect "the call"-with Billie joyfully playing "Happy Birthday to you" on the keys- as she and Garland sang along over the phone! She was a marvelous seamstress-creating everything from window curtains and doll clothes…. to prom dresses and hand-smocked masterpieces! An avid reader and highly competitive- she loved crossword puzzles, bridge and playing Scrabble. She instilled a love of reading in her children early on and never missed a week taking them to Jones Memorial Library to choose an armload of books!
Billie attended college later in life and graduated cum laude from Lynchburg College with a degree in Business Administration.
Once all her children had grown, she worked outside the home-serving as office manager for a mining company and later for a medical practice. In their retirement years, Billie and Garland moved to nearby Bedford, Va. where they joined Main Street United Methodist and thoroughly enjoyed living at the foothills of the Peaks of Otter in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Mary Ogden Andes. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Garland Page Jr., and their four children, Sam Page (Karen) of Goode, Va., Laura Spencer (Earl) of Statesville, N.C., Mary-Garland Page of Westminster, Md., and Anne Ball (Steve) of Eldersburg, Md. Billie is also survived by her beloved 12 grandchildren, Matthew Spencer (Kate), Page Perry (Stockton), Preston Spencer, Mary-Claire Bryan (Terry), Aaron Page (Brent), Noah Page, Laura Ball, Hannah Ball, Henry Ball, Jeffrey Ball, Carolyn Ball, and Thomas Ball. She is "Grandma Billie" to seven great- grandchildren, Allie Perry, Emily Perry, James Perry, Anna-Claire Perry, Lily-James Spencer, Payton Spencer and Mac Spencer. Billie is also survived by her younger sister, Jane Bryant of Madison Heights, Va.
A private family graveside service celebrating the life of Billie Page will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Gardens in Lynchburg, Va. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Centenary UMC or Society of Saint Andrew, 3383 Sweet Hollow Road, Big Island, VA 24526, founded and headquartered in Billie's hometown of Big Island, Va. on the James River and dear to her heart.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.