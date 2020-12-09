Dear Laura and Family, I was so sorry to see your Mom has passed. But so thankful she is with Jesus! She was such a special blessing to my heart! I have been praying for you and your family! I will continue to lift you all up in my thoughts and prayers! May God give you strength, comfort and peace and bless you all in a very special way! Love, Debbie Earnest

