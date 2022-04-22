Billy FowlerBilly Fowler of 4715 Boonsboro Rd., departed his life on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama.He leaves to mourn his wife, Margaret Cunningham Fowler; two daughters, Brenda and Belinda Fowler of Washington, D.C., and a host of other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Community Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 1635 Early St.Community Funeral Home directing