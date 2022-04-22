Menu
Billy Fowler
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Memorial service
Apr, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Billy Fowler

Billy Fowler of 4715 Boonsboro Rd., departed his life on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Margaret Cunningham Fowler; two daughters, Brenda and Belinda Fowler of Washington, D.C., and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Community Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 1635 Early St.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 22, 2022.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Loretta Organ Robinson
Acquaintance
April 21, 2022
