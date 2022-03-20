Birdie Zane Harvey
Birdie Zane Harvey, 89, of Appomattox, died four days short of her 90th birthday on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Babcock Manor.
Born on her family's farm in Appomattox County on March 22, 1932, Birdie entered this world at 11 pounds in the midst of a late winter thunderstorm. She was the daughter of the late Lytton and Etta Martin Harvey.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings, John Clifton (Annie) Harvey, Martha Winifred (Charles) Martin, Edgar Walker ("Ed") Harvey, Rachel Florence (Norman) Jones, Wilmer Lathan Harvey, Howlett Thomas ("HT") (Kathryn) Harvey, Leon Martin Harvey; and her nephew, Norman H. Jones Jr.
Birdie is survived by her sister-in-law, Paige T. Harvey.
Birdie was loved by her many nieces and nephews, Nancy Dickerson, Charles and Ann Martin, Mary Lou Harvey, Earl and Marcie Jones, William (Bill) and Rita Harvey, and Carol and Ken Knight; great nieces and nephews, Keith and Tracy Dickerson, Brian Dickerson, Elizabeth Fisher, Andrew and Susan Martin, Douglas Jones, Michael and Evelyn Jones, Hunter Jones, Bridget and Marcus Neale, Hunter Knight, and Marshall Harvey; and great-great nieces and nephews, Amanda and John Collie, Austin Dickerson, Aidan Dickerson, Haley Dickerson, Sidney Fisher, Gracie Fisher, Graydon Martin, Alexander Martin, Etta Neale, Hans Neale, Sebastian Neale, Della Neale, Cadence Harvey, and Braylon Harvey. Many other children that weren't in the family were very special to Birdie too.
Birdie attended Oakville School and graduated as salutatorian from Appomattox County High School in 1948 at the age of 16.
She was employed by the Appomattox Garment Company for 23 years. A caregiver from age 16 when she learned to give injections to her asthmatic mother, Birdie helped care for her invalid father while working at the garment factory. At her mother's request, Birdie stopped working at the factory in 1973 to care for her until her death. At age 42, Birdie enrolled in Phillips Business College in Lynchburg. When she graduated on March 27, 1975, she had a job waiting for her at the Circuit Court Clerk's Office of Appomattox County where she became the Deputy Clerk of the Appomattox Circuit Court. She enjoyed this job for 19 years until she retired on March 31, 1994, to care for her brother, Edgar W. Harvey. She cared for numerous members of her family, for neighbors, and for anyone else that needed a helping hand.
A lifetime member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church, she presented special history programs about the church, John Wesley, and the history of Methodism. When she was 30 years old, she was asked to teach the Adult Sunday School Class, which she did for 57 years until her health declined in 2019. An active member of the United Methodist Women (UMW), she was a gifted speaker who presented programs and book reviews for local and district UMW meetings. She also served as historian for the church.
An avid note writer, Birdie enjoyed sending notes and cards to friends and family. She used her note and card ministry to lift their spirits and to recognize their achievements. Many of these notes and cards have been kept through the years as treasures by their recipients.
She had many friends of all ages. All the children on the street knew they were welcome in her home whether for a visit and chat, a snack or pizza party, or help with schoolwork. For many years on Halloween her home was the place to be for homemade treats and punch. She had special young friends at church who enjoyed sitting with her, some from a very young age.
As a child, Birdie's mother always baked a chiffon cake for her birthday. This tradition continued for over forty years when her niece-in-law presented her with a chiffon cake for her birthday celebrations with her family.
In 2003, Birdie undertook one of the most challenging long-distance trails in the world, the 2175-mile Appalachian trail. Her great-nephew Michael Jones thru hiked it that year, and she was one of his primary supporters. As he arrived in remote towns, he called Birdie to share his latest adventures, which she relayed to his working parents. He also provided a list of requests and the address of the post office at his next trail stop. Birdie filled his requests and headed to the post office to send them to a stop ahead of Michael. When he arrived, tired and weary, he could always count on her care packages.
The updates of trail life, along with lists of food to help a thru-hiker and sending packages to remote post offices near the East Coast mountainous trail gave Birdie first- hand experience. She loved to say that she "hiked the Appalachian Trail" with her great-nephew.
Nobody loved tomatoes as much as Birdie, and she was able to enjoy fresh from the garden tomatoes, hand-delivered and grown by her great nephew, Hunter Jones, her nephew, Boo Jones, and several good friends.
Birdie created many memories with her great niece, Bridget Neale, as they put the pedal to the floor to drive to Lynchburg to visit with her special niece, Mary Lou Harvey. From eating ice cream at Billie Joe's to attending area plays, making music on the organ, and eating at Charley's, her nieces could always count on a great day with Aunt Birdie.
Birdie had a special place in her heart for all of her family members and especially enjoyed visits and homemade cards from her great-great nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her great-great niece, Etta who was named for Birdie's mother, Etta Martin Harvey. She was always delighted by the smiles and laughter from Hans, Sebastian and Della Rachel.
Birdie was gifted with a niece, close to her own age, Nancy Dickerson. The two childhood playmates grew into adult friends, talking to each other daily.
Birdie was a very special daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, caregiver, friend, neighbor, employee, and co-worker. She truly was a one-of-a-kind person who will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Earl and Marcie Jones.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor John Flood will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the JWC Martin Family Cemetery.
We give special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Babcock Manor for the love shown to Birdie in her last months.
"Well done thy good and faithful servant…" Matthew 25:21
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.