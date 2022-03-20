Birdie was a special lady. We enjoyed taking our children to see Birdie at her home for Halloween. She always had punch and homemade goodies for everyone. She enjoyed it as much as we did. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. Heaven has gained another angel. Birdie loved her family and friends. She will truly be missed. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris

Kitty Farris Friend March 19, 2022