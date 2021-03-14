Bland "Sonny" Lee Campbell Jr.
Bland "Sonny" Lee Campbell Jr., 71, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Janie Mays Campbell for fifty-three years.
Born May 1, 1949 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Bland Lee Campbell Sr. and the late Julia C. Campbell. Sonny was a retired carpenter with Morcom Builders and was a member of New Beginning Tabernacle.
In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by his daughters, Wendy L. Campbell of Madison Heights and Arnita L. Combs and husband, Keith of Huddleston; his sister, Judy C. Mays of Amherst; six grandchildren, Derrick, Ashley, Megan, Tyler, Jarrett, and Nicholas; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Gary Moore and Pastor Sam Stump officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home. and other times at the residence.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider New Beginning Tabernacle, Norwood Baptist Church, or the American Cancer Society
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.