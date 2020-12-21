Menu
Bobbie Lou Clark Wade
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Bobbie Lou Clark Wade

Bobbie Lou Clark Wade, 85, of Lynchburg, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Runk & Pratt, Pearls of Life. She was the wife of the late Charlie Austin Wade.

Born November 16, 1935 in Volens, Va., she was the daughter of the late Addie Merritt Clark and Mary McCulloch Clark. Mrs. Wade was a retired bookkeeper with Austin Wade, Inc. and Jones & Wade Plumbing Company. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and homemaker. She was a member of Fairview Christian Church.

Mrs. Wade is survived by her son, Jeffrey Michael Wade Sr. and wife, Ann of Lynchburg; a brother, William Clark and wife, Darlene of Concord; a sister, Betty Miles and husband, Eugene of Nathalie; three grandchildren, Chris Nicholas and wife, Stephanie, Jeffrey Wade Jr., and Jacob Wade; and four great-grandchildren, Rachel Nicholas, Harper Wade, Austen Wade, and Charlie Wade.

A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Wade's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Marv Fisher and Jeff Wade, officiating.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Jeff and Bobbie Lou's family and friends.
Mel Parker
December 23, 2020
Jeff, my sympathy and prayers for you and your family. Bobby was an outstanding secretary when she was with the Lynchburg Public Library during the early years. She left to work with your Dad. She was a wonderful person, kind, thoughtful, and very caring about people and her work. Jeff, my sympathy to you and your family.
Jane Black
December 21, 2020
We use to clean for Bobby, thought highly of her she was a very sweet, kind lady! Sorry for your lost, but she is with Jesus now and her husband
Linda Rogers
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results