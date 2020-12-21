Bobbie Lou Clark Wade
Bobbie Lou Clark Wade, 85, of Lynchburg, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Runk & Pratt, Pearls of Life. She was the wife of the late Charlie Austin Wade.
Born November 16, 1935 in Volens, Va., she was the daughter of the late Addie Merritt Clark and Mary McCulloch Clark. Mrs. Wade was a retired bookkeeper with Austin Wade, Inc. and Jones & Wade Plumbing Company. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and homemaker. She was a member of Fairview Christian Church.
Mrs. Wade is survived by her son, Jeffrey Michael Wade Sr. and wife, Ann of Lynchburg; a brother, William Clark and wife, Darlene of Concord; a sister, Betty Miles and husband, Eugene of Nathalie; three grandchildren, Chris Nicholas and wife, Stephanie, Jeffrey Wade Jr., and Jacob Wade; and four great-grandchildren, Rachel Nicholas, Harper Wade, Austen Wade, and Charlie Wade.
A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Wade's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Marv Fisher and Jeff Wade, officiating.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2020.